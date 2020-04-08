Muslim community supports coronavirus prevention measures

Almost 200 prominent Muslim associations and members of the Muslim community in South Africa have called on Muslims to continue to abide by the lockdown rules and offer prayers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We the undersigned members of the Ulama [Muslim theological] fraternity, medical professionals, Muslim professionals, community workers and activists, and leaders of Muslim civil society organisations express our support and endorsement of the decisive and unequivocal leadership of the Muslim Judicial Council [MJC], the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa [JUSA], the Sunni Ulama Council [SUC], and respective Shura Councils in navigating the Muslim community of South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis in accordance with the laws and objectives of the shariah.

"We further emphasise that the preservation of life is of the greatest priority of the shariah, Islam's sacred law.

"Furthermore, we express our sincerest appreciation to the Muslim community of South Africa for observing the call of the MJC, JUSA, SUC and Shura Councils to curtail and limit congregational prayer [salaah] in the masaajid [mosques] in accordance with our government's health regulations."

They said doing so before President Cyril Ramaphosa asked for it had helped.

"While the low infection rates look promising, it will only be until mass testing has been completed that we will know the true extent of the pandemic in South Africa.

"We urge all Muslims to stay patient, abide by the lockdown, and make an abundance of supplication [dua] to the Almighty that together as a nation we can defeat this pandemic."

The MJC has adapted the way funerals are carried out within the Covid-19 rules with regards to deaths and funerals.