 

Muslim SANDF major's hearing over refusal to remove headscarf set for August

2019-06-25 15:33

Kamva Somdyala

(Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

(Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Muslim member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) who refused to remove her headscarf, is expected to face a disciplinary hearing on August 7, her lawyer said.

"At that disciplinary hearing, she will be allowed to bring legal counsel," Nazeema Mohamed told News24.

Mohamed said the major appeared before a military court on Tuesday morning and that the matter was postponed.

The major has been a member of the armed forces for the past 10 years and works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg.

News24 previously reported that Mohamed said the SANDF's action was "islamophobic, sexist and showed a poor attitude towards women".

According to Mohamed, it (the headscarf) did not obstruct any insignia or military rankings and for the past decade, none of the officers she reported to took exception to it.

Should the SANDF proceed with charges against the major, they would take the matter to court as the action against her was discriminatory, Mohamed said.

Another major, Simo Mbete, based in Port Elizabeth, told News24 on Tuesday that he was told to take off his taqiyah (skull cap) during a morning roll call in October last year. He said he has never had any problems in the past, having converted to the Muslim faith in 2016.

After refusing to take it off, his case was taken to the military court earlier this year where he was found guilty of disobeying a lawful command.

He was fined and had to spend three months in the military barracks. He said he would appeal.

Attempts to reach SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobhozi on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sandf  |  cape town  |  religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC allies seek the truth about Ramaphosa money laundering claims

2019-06-25 14:18

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split between two winners 2019-06-24 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 