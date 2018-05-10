MUT murder: Deputy police minister reveals serial number of firearm used filed off

MUT students demonstrated outside the Durban Magistrate's Court while Thabani Mzolo appeared in court. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

The firearm that was used to shoot and kill Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo had its serial number filed off, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi revealed on Thursday.

Khumalo, 21, was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend Thabani Mzolo, 23, on May 2 at MUT's Lonsdale residence, which is a privately leased residence in the Durban CBD.

She was a first-year quantity surveying student at the institution.

Mkongi told journalists outside court that the serial number of the firearm that Mzolo allegedly used to shoot Khumalo dead had been filed off.

He said police would investigate whether it had been used in other crimes such as political and taxi killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Because of our watertight case, the magistrate has agreed with us that he will postpone the case up until the 17th. And the criminal will be remanded in custody because he lied about his physical address, the home address and a number of things. We as police want to put more cases against him because through our investigations we have found that there are other activities that this criminal is involved in," the deputy police minister said.

He promised that they would make sure that Mzolo doesn't get bail.

Earlier, while addressing hundreds of students who gathered outside the court's gates, Mkongi called Mzolo a "dog".

"We're not going to allow him to get further education while he is in jail. We must not pay for his education there in jail whereas he has killed our own children here," he said.

'Law should be amended'

He said police were sick and tired of violence against women and children.

Mkongi said he would also be in court on May 17, "to say to the magistrate: 'Sentence this dog'."

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini said the league was also against women abuse.

She said no rapist should get a minimum sentence of less than five years when convicted.

"The law should be amended so the minimum sentence would be a life imprisonment," she said.

MUT's student representative council president Sandile Dlamini suggested that Mzolo allegedly committed the crime because he could afford to pay a lawyer to defend him.

"He (Mzolo) has hired the services of a private lawyer. He committed this crime because he knew that he has money for lawyers," he told students.

Some of the placards carried by the MUT students – who wore ANC, IFP and EFF regalia – read: "No bail for Mzolo! Murderer!" and "#JusticeForZoe Bastard must rot in jail. He killed our friend".

Mzolo, who is a former electrical student at MUT, took to Facebook shortly after the shooting to apparently confess to the crime.

He was signed into Khumalo's residence by another registered student, according to the institution.

Mzolo is charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday and his case was postponed to May 17.