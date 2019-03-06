 

Muthambi flouted public service regulations while minister of public service – report

2019-03-06 21:26

Jan Gerber

Faith Muthambi. (Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Faith Muthambi. (Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC MP Faith Muthambi flouted several public service regulations by making irregular appointments and ordering salary hikes for officials, among other transgressions, while she was minister of public service and administration, a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) found. 

DA MP Désirée van der Walt asked Muthambi's successor as minister of public service and administration Ayanda Dlodlo on Wednesday whether she had proposed any amendments to the ministerial handbook to Cabinet that is currently under review since her appointment to the position on February 27, 2018.

"Yes, a lot of work has happened with regards to the ministerial handbook," Dlodlo said. 

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa had returned the proposed amendments and asked that she incorporate the work her department is currently doing with regards to the restructuring of government. In her follow-up question, Van der Walt asked whether Muthambi's transgressions were taken into consideration. 

"We need action and I'm sure you would agree that this cannot be allowed," Van der Walt said.

Dlodlo said the new ministerial handbook would clearly state how a MEC, minister or deputy minister should appoint their staff.

"It also talks about the number of individuals that can be appointed and over how long a period," Dlodlo said.

She said the proposed amendment says the term of three years for officials in a minister's office should fall away and be linked to the minister's term of office. 

Van der Walt then asked: "But can the honourable minister be very specific. Did she make any recommendations based on the transgressions of her predecessor?"

"The responsibility to take any action against a member of Parliament is not the responsibility of the minister of public service and administration," Dlodlo said.

Muthambi was appointed minister of public service and administration by former president Jacob Zuma on April 1, 2017, after a troubled term as minister of communications which coincided with Hlaudi Motsoeneng's reign as chief operations officer of the SABC.  

The PSC found that she, in contravention of public service regulations, appointed people who did not have the requisite qualifications, she appointed some staff for three years when the regulations only allowed appointments of one year and irregularly awarded higher salaries to staff members.

Van der Walt laid the complaint against Muthambi with the PSC in February last year, shortly before Ramaphosa fired her from Cabinet. Parliament's ad hoc committee that investigated the SABC board found that Muthambi was "incompetent" as communications minister and also asked Parliament's legal services to investigate whether she misled the committee.

Legal services found her testimony before the committee "could be seen as an attempt to mislead the inquiry".

Muthambi is an ANC national executive committee member.

Read more on:    ayanda dlodlo  |  faith muthambi
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘There’s nothing in my heart for you’ - mom of acid attack victim ahead of sentencing

2019-03-06 20:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:47 PM
Road name: N2

Macassar 20:46 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw 29 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 