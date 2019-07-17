 

Muvhango’s Macdonald Ndou may still be charged again after thorough investigation by Hawks

2019-07-17 14:32

Alutho Mbendeni

Macdonald Ndou. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Muvhango actor Macdonald Ndou has been temporarily released after the Hawks provisionally withdrew extortion, kidnapping, theft and corruption charges against him on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the charges may be reinstated if further investigations show the actor had any involvement in the crime.

“The allegations which Mr MacDonald Ndou is facing (defeating the ends of justice and aiding a criminal) have been provisionally withdrawn pending investigation. the senior public prosecutor (SPP) advised that it would be malicious prosecution to place his docket on the roll for now without concrete evidence linking him to the alleged crime committed,” she said.

“However, the outcome or evidence (if any) collected during investigation, may lead the investigation team to proceed placing the docket back on the roll for the court to charge him.”

The news of the actor’s arrest made the rounds after it was reported by Sunday World that he and two other men had been arrested late last week.

Macdonald, popularly known for his role as KK in the SABC2 soapie, and his two alleged accomplices were arrested after they allegedly tried to extort R100 000 from a Gauteng businessman. It is claimed the trio pretended to be policemen to receive a bribe from the businessman, who they allegedly believe is illegally dealing diamonds.

Read more on:    muvhango  |  macdonald ndou  |  courts
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

