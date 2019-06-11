'My dignity has been impaired' - convicted racist Vicki Momberg

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg broke down on Tuesday afternoon during her appeal proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, saying her dignity has been impaired.

Momberg, who represented herself after she dumped her new lawyers, told the two judges presiding over her case that the State had not proven its case against her.

"I have been put through a court case that has impaired my dignity," she told the court, referring to her case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where she was found guilty of crimen injuria.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional year suspended.

"I know what happened that night. I know I was traumatised. I was in a state of hypertension, there was just no control over the situation," she argued.

READ: 'Go away', lawyer tells Vicki Momberg after she dumps him, then changes her mind

"So much has been said about me being untruthful, which in itself is an impairment to my dignity.

"I was angry inside, I was upset, I was in a total state of hysteria [and] through that the whole episode played itself out," she said.

She told the court that she never denied her actions, adding that she went through a life-threatening situation.

Momberg accused the police of not coming to her aid following the smash-and-grab incident.

On Tuesday morning, she brought proceedings to a halt after requesting to represent herself. She also accused the media of endangering her life. She also terminated the mandate of her new legal team and then made an about-turn, asking the team to represent her again.

Attorney Wesley Rogers, who represented Momberg pro bono (for free), told the court there had been a relationship breakdown between him and his client and that therefore he could not ethically act on her behalf.

The former real estate agent was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court last August, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

Judgment has been reserved.