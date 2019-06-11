 

'My dignity has been impaired' - convicted racist Vicki Momberg

2019-06-11 17:59

Jeanette Chabalala

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg in court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg in court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg broke down on Tuesday afternoon during her appeal proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, saying her dignity has been impaired.

Momberg, who represented herself after she dumped her new lawyers, told the two judges presiding over her case that the State had not proven its case against her. 

"I have been put through a court case that has impaired my dignity," she told the court, referring to her case in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, where she was found guilty of crimen injuria.  

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black officer the k-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.

In March 2018, she was sentenced to two years in prison with an additional year suspended.

"I know what happened that night. I know I was traumatised. I was in a state of hypertension, there was just no control over the situation," she argued. 

READ: 'Go away', lawyer tells Vicki Momberg after she dumps him, then changes her mind

"So much has been said about me being untruthful, which in itself is an impairment to my dignity.  

"I was angry inside, I was upset, I was in a total state of hysteria [and] through that the whole episode played itself out," she said. 

She told the court that she never denied her actions, adding that she went through a life-threatening situation. 

Momberg accused the police of not coming to her aid following the smash-and-grab incident. 

On Tuesday morning, she brought proceedings to a halt after requesting to represent herself. She also accused the media of endangering her life. She also terminated the mandate of her new legal team and then made an about-turn, asking the team to represent her again.

Attorney Wesley Rogers, who represented Momberg pro bono (for free), told the court there had been a relationship breakdown between him and his client and that therefore he could not ethically act on her behalf.

The former real estate agent was granted R2 000 bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court last August, pending the outcome of an appeal against her conviction and sentence, News24 reported earlier.

Judgment has been reserved.

Read more on:    vicki momberg  |  racist  |  racism
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 times Bathabile Dlamini made the news in Parliament

32 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Five players share jackpot 2019-06-10 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 