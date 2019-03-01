 

'My f*k, Marelize' - mom thought she'd stopped recording

2019-03-01 20:08

Riaan Grobler

The woman who uttered the phrase "My fok, Marelize" says she thought she had stopped recording before she said the now-famous words.

She also never expected such an overwhelming reaction to a video she took of her daughter riding a bicycle into a rugby post.

Heidi Horn, mother of Marelize Horn, 19, was filming her daughter on Saturday while she rode a bicycle on the rugby field at Affies Park in Windhoek. Marelize rides in a circular motion and then heads straight for the rugby posts, before crashing straight into them.

Heidi then exclaims in Afrikaans: "My fok, Marelize...," before starting to walk toward her daughter.

Marelize told News24 on Friday: "My mum Heidi says: 'My fok, Marelize' to me almost every day! I fall off things, walk into things - it's insane how clumsy I am."

But mom Heidi told News24 she didn't even realise that it was considered her catchphrase.

"I can't imagine that I say that so often, but then, you don't always realise when you say something often."

READ: 'My f*k, Marelize...' - reaction to girl riding bike into rugby posts has people in stitches

So, what went through Heidi's mind when she saw her daughter crashing the bike?

"My fok, Marelize!" Heidi says, laughing heartily.

'Sometimes I just have no filter at all'

"Sometimes I just have no filter at all! I just blurt out what's on my mind…"

According to Marelize, she is still learning to ride the bicycle. "I know this sounds strange, but I am finally learning to ride the bicycle at the age of 19," she told News24.

She says she and Heidi chose to ride on the sports grounds because, if she fell, she would not hurt herself too badly on the lush lawn.

myfok

Marelize Horn. (Supplied)

"My mom made a video of me riding so that we could watch it afterward to pick up on any mistakes that I made." 

She was riding along nicely, until she started to approach the rugby poles.

"I wanted to turn right, but the bike just kept going to the left. I had no control over the thing. I then crashed into the pole."

Heidi says she was filming the whole thing on her cellphone, thinking: "She's got this."

"But the next thing I see is, boom! There she goes!

"I remember thinking, 'What the hell? You were riding so well just then?'"

ALSO READ: 'My f*k, Marelize' talks to us: 'I fall down every day'

Heidi said she was not one of those mothers who made a fuss when her children got hurt.

"I was more concerned about the bicycle!" Heidi joked.

'She can be quite clumsy' 

Heidi told News24 that Marelize was indeed clumsy, as she claimed.

"One would tell her to turn left, for example, and then she would get confused about what direction left is. Then she'd turn right and we would have to turn back again. Or she would drop things for no apparent reason. She can be quite clumsy," Heidi says, laughing.

"So it didn't surprise me when Marelize rode her bike into the rugby posts."

Like Marelize, Heidi was completely taken by surprise by the video going viral.

"I thought, okay, maybe because [the crash] is funny. But I never thought it would be because of my reaction. In fact, I thought I had already stopped recording before I said what I said."

Heidi says the family has been inundated with messages from across the globe.

"I never thought something could blow up like this has."

Read more on:    namibia  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Victor Senna steps in as new IPID acting boss

2019-03-01 19:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, March 1 2019-03-01 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 