'My f*k, Marelize' - mom thought she'd stopped recording

The woman who uttered the phrase "My fok, Marelize" says she thought she had stopped recording before she said the now-famous words.

She also never expected such an overwhelming reaction to a video she took of her daughter riding a bicycle into a rugby post.

Heidi Horn, mother of Marelize Horn, 19, was filming her daughter on Saturday while she rode a bicycle on the rugby field at Affies Park in Windhoek. Marelize rides in a circular motion and then heads straight for the rugby posts, before crashing straight into them.

Heidi then exclaims in Afrikaans: "My fok, Marelize...," before starting to walk toward her daughter.

Marelize told News24 on Friday: "My mum Heidi says: 'My fok, Marelize' to me almost every day! I fall off things, walk into things - it's insane how clumsy I am."

But mom Heidi told News24 she didn't even realise that it was considered her catchphrase.

"I can't imagine that I say that so often, but then, you don't always realise when you say something often."

So, what went through Heidi's mind when she saw her daughter crashing the bike?

"My fok, Marelize!" Heidi says, laughing heartily.

'Sometimes I just have no filter at all'

"Sometimes I just have no filter at all! I just blurt out what's on my mind…"

According to Marelize, she is still learning to ride the bicycle. "I know this sounds strange, but I am finally learning to ride the bicycle at the age of 19," she told News24.

She says she and Heidi chose to ride on the sports grounds because, if she fell, she would not hurt herself too badly on the lush lawn.

"My mom made a video of me riding so that we could watch it afterward to pick up on any mistakes that I made."

She was riding along nicely, until she started to approach the rugby poles.

"I wanted to turn right, but the bike just kept going to the left. I had no control over the thing. I then crashed into the pole."

Heidi says she was filming the whole thing on her cellphone, thinking: "She's got this."

"But the next thing I see is, boom! There she goes!

"I remember thinking, 'What the hell? You were riding so well just then?'"

Heidi said she was not one of those mothers who made a fuss when her children got hurt.

"I was more concerned about the bicycle!" Heidi joked.

'She can be quite clumsy'

Heidi told News24 that Marelize was indeed clumsy, as she claimed.

"One would tell her to turn left, for example, and then she would get confused about what direction left is. Then she'd turn right and we would have to turn back again. Or she would drop things for no apparent reason. She can be quite clumsy," Heidi says, laughing.

"So it didn't surprise me when Marelize rode her bike into the rugby posts."

Like Marelize, Heidi was completely taken by surprise by the video going viral.

"I thought, okay, maybe because [the crash] is funny. But I never thought it would be because of my reaction. In fact, I thought I had already stopped recording before I said what I said."

Heidi says the family has been inundated with messages from across the globe.

"I never thought something could blow up like this has."