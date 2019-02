A video of a girl crashing her bicycle into rugby poles has been going viral, not so much because of her lack of co-ordination, but mostly owing to the reaction of the person recording the "epic fail".

In the video, "Marelize" rides her bicycle on what appears to be the rugby field at Affies Park in Windhoek. She rides in a circular motion and then heads straight for the rugby poles, before crashing right into them.

The woman filming it then exclaims in Afrikaans: "My fok, Marelize...", before starting to walk toward her.

The origin of the video and the identity of Marelize are not known, but the footage has been widely distributed on social media platforms, with many commenters saying that "My fok, Marelize" is quickly becoming a new Afrikaans catchphrase to express irritation or exasperation.