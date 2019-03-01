 

'My f*k, Marelize' talks to us: 'I fall down every day'

2019-03-01 09:12

Riaan Grobler

Marelize Horn.

Marelize Horn. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Marelize Horn, 19, the Namibian woman who rode her bicycle into rugby poles in a video that has been going viral, has described herself as "'n ongeluksvoël" (accident prone) who falls down almost every day. 

"My mum Heidi says: 'My fok, Marelize' to me almost every day! I fall off things, walk into things - it's insane how clumsy I am," Marelize told News24 on Friday. 

READ: 'My f*k, Marelize...' - reaction to girl riding bike into rugby posts has people in stitches

Horn expressed shock at the huge reaction to the video. "I am in shock! I keep calling my mother to ask her if this is all a dream!"

According to her, the reaction has been overwhelming. "There is already a T-shirt with the phrase available!"

On Saturday at around 10:30, Horn was practising riding a bicycle at Affies Park in Windhoek. "I know this sounds strange, but I am finally learning to ride the bicycle at the age of 19."

She says she and her mum chose to ride on the sports grounds because, if she fell, she would not hurt herself too badly on the lush lawn. 

"My mum made a video of me riding so that we could watch it afterward to pick up on any mistakes that I made."  

According to Horn, she was riding along nicely until she started to approach the rugby poles. 

"I wanted to turn right but the bike just kept going to the left. I had no control over the thing. I then crashed into the pole."

Although she was bruised "all over", she told News24 she was not badly injured and had taken to riding the bicycle again. 

"I actually have many videos where I ride the bicycle perfectly," she said. 

Apart from the now famous phrase "My fok, Marelize", Heidi's first response after the fall was, "Is the bike okay?"

Marelize says it was a borrowed bicycle and Heidi was concerned about possible damage. 

"The main reason for learning to ride the bicycle is because I will be moving to the Netherlands later this year to work as an au pair, so I will need to get around." 

For now, Horn is fielding calls from radio stations and other media after becoming an overnight sensation. 

"It's unbelievable - it's almost too much to take in," Horn told News24. 

my fok

The 'My fok, Marelize' T-shirt. (Supplied. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    namibia  |  viral  |  social networks
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Protector to only defend 13 out of the 21 cases on judicial review due to constraints

53 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 09:25 AM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 09:21 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 