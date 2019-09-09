'My heart is bleeding, another woman gone for no damn reason' - Twitter users react to Natasha Conabeer's death

"Another woman, gone for no damn reason. We need to keep fighting."

"Every morning we wake up and it's a different name, a different story, a different face..."

These were some of the immediate social media reactions to the news that 23-year-old Natasha Conabeer had died in hospital.

She had been dropped off outside her home on Sunday morning, alive but unconscious, following her disappearance three weeks prior, on August 18.

Her family took her to hospital but she did not survive. The cause of death has not yet been established.

The news of Conabeer's death comes days after protest action in parts of the country aimed at shining the spotlight on violence against women and children.

It also comes days after University of Cape Town (UCT) and University of the Western Cape (UWC) students, Uyinene Mrwetyana and Jesse Hess, were laid to rest.

Police have opened an inquest docket at the Durban North police station, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) said it was shocked and deeply saddened by her untimely death.

It did however state that while Conabeer had applied to UKZN in 2014, she "sadly... never followed through to formally register at the University".

"This, however, does not diminish the outrage we feel as the UKZN community that is primarily made up of young people like her."

As was the case with the deaths of Hess and Mrwetyana, social media users reacted with outrage and grief at the news of Conabeer's death.