'My heart is clean, I've done nothing wrong' – De Lille

2018-01-25

Christina Pitt

Patricia De Lille

Patricia De Lille (Christina Pitt, News24)

Cape Town - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is maintaining her innocence and says she is unshaken by the pending Democratic Alliance caucus motion of no confidence in her.

Speaking at the launch of Gugulethu's 60th anniversary at the local sport complex on Thursday, De Lille briefly discussed her feelings about the motion.

"I am not concerned. My heart is clean – that I've done nothing wrong. If there are allegations against me, it must be tested," she said.

Her colleagues in the City of Cape Town's DA caucus have voted to table a motion of no confidence in her, although it is not yet clear when the motion will be tabled.

"I still need to find out the reasons why. That's why I said, give me an opportunity to test all of these allegations, and I've been granted that now."

De Lille has been at the centre of several allegations and claims about her conduct. Many of the claims have been levelled at her by colleagues.

More recently, as claims and counterclaims between top City officials have been exchanged, City manager Achmat Ebrahim, named in an independent report into certain allegations, resigned.

'We need social development'

City transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead was also suspended due to allegations of irregularities over bus chassis payments. An acting commissioner has since been appointed in her place.

During the launch, De Lille also addressed grave socio-economic issues and police visibility in Gugulethu.

"We need to address the socio-economic issues – unemployment, young matriculants roaming the street, gangsterism, drugs – and it cannot be addressed with police response only. We need social development, economic development," said De Lille.

The residents of Gugulethu gave the mayor a warm welcome and many expressed their support.

"The mayor was elected by the people of Gugulethu, so this is our mayor. We trust her to look after us," said a spokesperson from Nkunzi Organisation of Disabled People, 37-year-old Natana Somana.

Bishop Zamaxolo Mfehlo, 39, a member of the Gugulethu Fraternity of Reverends, believes that De Lille is living up to her promises of job creation.

"We need to support each other. In Gugulethu, we have people staying in shacks and some are even staying in houses, although they are unemployed.

"When the mayor promises us things, we need to work together. The City of Cape Town must create more jobs and we feel that she is doing what she promised," he said.

Nozukho Xotshwa, 37, an SAPS employee, said she was highly motivated by the launch.

"Gugulethu is well known for its crime, but I have great hope for this new generation. You will find them in libraries and on the sports fields. I am very impressed with what is happening here," she said.

