'My husband is only alive because of you': Cop praised after helping hijacked man

After stopping to help a distressed man on the N12 highway in Johannesburg on Monday night, Captain Ramothakhi Maqabe said he learnt how quickly life could change for a person.

Maqabe, who was off duty and on his way home, came across a man along the N12 trying to flag down a car, after he had been hijacked and stabbed earlier in the evening.

"I saw cars changing lanes and then there was a man standing and waving for cars to stop. I saw he was bleeding from his chest and arms, so I stopped to see what was wrong," said Maqabe.

"There was an open field nearby and I was afraid the attackers were still waiting there," he said.

So, Maqabe picked up the distressed man, who asked not to be named, and drove him to hospital.

Maqabe said he was “humbled” and “grateful” for being recognised for doing something good.

"It makes you think twice and you realise anything can happen to anyone, any time. I’m humbled to be recognised as a life saver," he said.

"Being a police officer comes with a certain bravery, even if you're off-duty, so I decided to stop and help."

In a statement with the police, the victim’s wife thanked Maqabe for his help.

"My husband is only alive because of his (Maqabe) heroic act, and I cannot thank him enough. He is a true policeman, who did the SAPS proud. You can truly be proud of him," she said.

"He (Maqabe) will always be my, my husband’s and my children's hero. My two boys still have their father, I still have a husband and his parents still have their child - all because of one person’s selflessness and bravery."

The victim said he was attacked after he pulled over to inspect problems in the engine.

"I was attacked by four guys when I tried to get back into the car. They stabbed me, but I put up quite a fight," he said.

"In the process, I lost my shirt and shoes and they drove off."

He said he was grateful to Maqabe who had pulled over to help him after his ordeal.

