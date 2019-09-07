'My life will never be the same again' - Stellenbosch security guard who was run over

Mzwanele Wellem is in urgent need of help. Wellem told MatieMedia that he lost everything due to the incident. (Dennis Delport, MatieMedia)

The 38-year-old Stellenbosch security guard who miraculously survived after a bakkie drove over him is still in shock months after the traumatic event that almost cost him his life, MatieMedia reports.



Mzwanele Wellem, a security guard employed by the Phangela Group, had made it through his first month in his new job when tragedy struck.

"On April 30, my life changed forever," Wellem told MatieMedia.

As seen in CCTV footage, the driver of a white Opel Corsa bakkie reversed out of a parking spot and drove in the wrong direction. Wellem, who was on duty at the time, made his way to the vehicle to tell the driver to turn around and follow the rules of the parking lot. The vehicle continued to inch forward. The driver then drove over Wellem and sped away despite the public's efforts to stop him.

"My life will never be the same again, and that will never change," Wellem, who still attends sessions with a psychologist and physiotherapist, said.

"The scar on my head will never disappear. I am very scared to show my daughter, who is 8 years old, the scar. She will ask what happened and then I will have to explain to her what happened. Those things will bring up bad memories for me and my family."

Despite being back at work, Wellem said he still bore the scars of the incident. "I have been back at work since May 2. However, there are still days that I can't come to work because I fall sick."

This, together with the fact that he missed more than a month's work, has had a major financial impact on him. "When I don't work, I don't make enough money to send to my family in the Eastern Cape."

Wellem visited his family recently to pray during this difficult period.

When asked about his feelings toward the accused, Wellem was tight-lipped, saying the law would deal with those matters.

'I need support'

He admitted he was in need of help.

"I need support. I lost a lot because of that man. I would like to thank the community for its continued support. People who want to make donations can deliver them directly here at the health shop at Die Boord shopping centre," Wellem said.

A member of the public, who wished to remain anonymous, said now was the time to help him in any way possible. "I would love to see people taking Wellem under their wing, and caring for him, to support him in any way. Food hampers, stationery [for his daughter] or even a little envelope with cash will help a lot. If you are unable to donate, a simple 'hi, how are you?' will also do.

"Wellem is a really sweet person who will benefit greatly from any contribution from anyone, and also for many years going forward, because indeed, his life has been changed forever, while we all carry on as if nothing big happened here."

The accused, Johan Steyn, recently appeared in the Stellenbosch Regional Court on charges of attempted murder.

According to reports, Steyn suggested he would plead not guilty in an affidavit. "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter," it read.

Steyn's lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, told MatieMedia there were no new developments. "We will see what happens once the court case resumes."

Steyn will appear in court again on September 13.