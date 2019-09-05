'My little girl is too afraid to go to the toilet' - Kollegepark parent

A group of parents gathered outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday morning after the news broke that a teacher at the school was among three people arrested for the kidnapping of 6-year-old Grade R pupil Amy'Leigh de Jager.

"We are scared. The children are scared. My little girl is too afraid to go to the toilet," one mother told News24 outside the school grounds.

Private security guards were visible at the school entrance.

"Now we hear a teacher was involved. We don't know who to trust any more."

READ: Teacher among 3 people arrested for Amy'Leigh kidnapping

On Monday morning, four men snatched Amy'Leigh outside the school and drove off in a white Toyota Fortuner.

She was dropped off by her kidnappers between 02:00 and 02:30 on Tuesday in a street close to The Shakespeare Inn hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

SEE: PIC | 'Almost like a dungeon': Kidnappers held Amy'Leigh in 'a dump'

Two people - a man and a woman - took her to the Vanderbijlpark police station where she was reunited with her parents.

According to one of the parents, two weeks before Amy'Leigh was kidnapped, a group of men tried to break into her daughter's bedroom by throwing a rock through the window. The house is situated close to where Amy'Leigh was snatched.

"We heard the dogs barking just before midnight. My husband looked out our bedroom window and saw two men. He chased them off with a paintball gun."

The couple then summoned the police and neighbourhood watch.

'I'll shoot you!'

"After they left, we tried to get some rest. Then we heard a huge noise coming from [my daughter's] bedroom. One man was already in her room and there were four more behind them, and one more was waiting in a car outside."

Her husband again managed to chase the men off, this time using a gas pistol. "He shouted at them: 'I'll shoot you!'"

"We are being watched," the mother said. "Just last night, there was a car parked on the corner outside our house.

The parents expressed their shock that a teacher had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

"You'd never think it. She is the nicest person," one mother said.

"But thinking back, this thing was well-planned. My husband saw [the Fortuner] here on Sunday night. Also, the power was off all night. We later found that the electricity box had been sabotaged.

"Something doesn't make sense."

The parents spoke to News24 on the condition of anonymity.

Three people were arrested for the kidnapping on Wednesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to News24 on Thursday.

They are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday.