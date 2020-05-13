KZN woman's phone buzzing with calls after her number gets mistaken for Sassa R350 grant hotline

A Pietermaritzburg woman's phone is burning up with social grant queries after her number was wrongly announced as the Sassa Covid-19 grant relief hotline.

A stressed-out Nonjabulo Ngcobo said at the weekend she discovered that her cellphone number had been published several times and announced by a national radio station as the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) R350 social relief grant hotline.

READ | Sassa to launch new Covid-19 relief grant application process

Ngcobo, an attorney, said since Friday hundreds of WhatsApp SMSes are clogging up her phone, which is ringing non-stop. According to the Sassa Face­book page, the correct WhatsApp number for all queries related to the social relief is 082 046 8553.



“The first calls came in all at once on Friday. I asked where they got my number and they said from an Eastern Cape-based national radio station,” Ngcobo said.

'One digit is different'

She called the radio station to ask why they were giving their listeners her contact number. “I hadn’t seen the Sassa number then. The radio station gave me the Sassa number and it is similar to mine. There is only one digit that is different, and people are not reading correctly,” Ngcobo said.

On Sunday, she said she started receiving calls from all over the country, with most callers wanting to know how they can register for the relief grant.

“Others are sending voice notes and personal information to me. A man from Jo’burg ended up swearing at me when I told him he had the wrong number.

“I try and be kind because I understand that people need the money and they are desperate. Even when I say that they have the wrong number, others still won’t see the difference in the numbers. It’s frustrating. I don’t know anything about Sassa.”

Ngcobo said she has now resorted to blocking all unknown incoming calls.

Buzzing

“My phone is buzzing every minute. I have an infant that I need to take care of and this is driving me up the wall. I can’t even take care of my baby.”

READ | Sassa glitches leads to non-payments

She said other callers have told her that the number is listed in pamphlets and posters that were handed out in their respective area.

“I think someone is giving people the wrong information. The one I saw on TV is correct and I don’t know how this is happening. This is too much,” Ngcobo said.

Applications

While she had thought about changing her cell phone, she said she can’t because she uses it for work purposes. “I’ve had this number for 10 years and I’m using it for a lot of things, I can’t change it,” she said.

On Monday, Sassa said it was ready to receive applications for the R350 distress social relief grant that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela Khambula said unemployed individuals interested in applying for the Covid-19 social relief grant will only qualify if they do not receive other social grants provided by the government. Khambula said when the Sassa pilot project for the social relief grant was launched two weeks ago, of the 100 000 applications received, 50% were from people who already received some form of assistance from the government.

A total of 57 000 applicants were successful in the pilot stage. All Sassa offices were opened from Monday.