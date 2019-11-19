MY ONLY STORY | A News24 podcast series on sexual assault claims against a former Grey College teacher

Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true crime podcast supplied exclusively to News24, tracks down the man who sexually abused him more than 20 years ago.

'I was raped at 17, and I'm not the only one' - man tracks alleged molester after 20 years - Part 1

In the first podcast, Wiggett recounts a chilling story of how he and other boys were allegedly sexually molested by a man - dubbed Jimmy - who used to be a teacher at Grey College. Wiggett's memories of abuse were jolted by his father's death in November 2017.

Tracking the 7 'missing years' of the man who raped me 20 years ago - Part 2

In his second podcast, Wiggett sets off to Grey College under a guise in an attempt to gain access to the school's archives to find more of Jimmy's victims. He easily charms his way into the school by pretending to be part of a research project.

