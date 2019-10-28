'My son is not a rapist, he made a mistake': Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother speaks out - report

The mother of Nicholas Ninow said her eldest son was not a rapist 'but had made a mistake'.

She was speaking in her first interview since he was convicted of and sentenced for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

In an interview with SABC, a teary Chantelle Ninow apologised to her the victim, her parents and her own children.

"I am sorry to that little girl's parents and to that little girl. If it was my child I would be so angry and I know sorry doesn't cut it, but there is nothing else that I can say," she said.

The manner in which she raised Ninow was put in the spotlight after he testified that it was his mother who introduced him to drugs and alcohol when he was 13 years old.



Ninow told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that his addiction journey started when he and a friend visited his mother. Chantelle Ninow let the two minors drink alcohol and later made them snort the drug CAT to sober up, the court heard.

The evidence was brought up when Ninow and his grandmother, Pauline Gericke, were testifying in mitigation of his sentence earlier in October.

Both of them blamed the drugs for his mental state on the day.

In the interview, his mother apologised to the 7-year-old victim and said she could have helped Ninow who was high on drugs shortly before he raped the little girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

"I will always carry that guilt. To think that my son is in jail, to think that … to think that that night I could have done something for him, but I didn't. I can't take it back, there is nothing I can do. It is what it is," she said.

Sentencing

Judge Mokhine Mosopa sentenced Ninow to life in prison after he found that Ninow had made no compelling submissions to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence for rape.

Mosopa said that while Ninow blamed his drug use for his actions, he continued taking drugs while in prison, while awaiting trial. The judge said he failed to show that he was truly remorseful.

The judge said that while Ninow had written a poem for the victim and a letter to the family, they never reached their intended recipients and was only brought up in sentencing proceedings.

Mosopa sentenced him to life in prison for the rape, five years for defeating the ends of justice and five years for the possession of an illegal substance.

The court ordered that the sentences for defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance run concurrently.

The court also ordered that Ninow's particulars be added to the sexual offenders' register.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley