 

'My son is now in heaven', distraught father tells Hoërskool Driehoek mourners

2019-02-01 21:52

Ntwaagae Seleka

The collapsed bridge at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark (Twitter/@antonieroos)

The collapsed bridge at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark (Twitter/@antonieroos)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A distraught father, who lost his child after a structure collapsed on top of 26 pupils and claimed three lives at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, says his son is with God in heaven.

Donovan Olckers told News24 that he was at work when he received a frantic call that a bridge had collapsed on top of the children at the school. He quickly rushed to the school and, upon arrival, another pupil told him that his son Roydon, 17, was among those trapped under the rubble.

Olckers has another son in Grade 8 at the same school.

"My younger son was distraught and crying that I should go and help his elder brother who was trapped under the rubble.

"I went to the rubble and was told that Roydon was still breathing and had a pulse. Later, a police officer came to me and broke the sad news that Roydon has passed," he said.

The grieving father described Roydon as an energetic person who loved sport and dancing. The matriculant was on his way to his classroom with other pupils when the tragedy struck.

Olckers arrived with several other parents and residents on Friday evening to lay wreaths outside the school's gates. He bravely addressed the mourning crowd, telling them that his son was now in God's hands.

"I appreciate the support I have received. I am not breaking down in tears and I know that this didn't happen without a reason. There is life after this," he said.

'Only God knows why this happened'

Pastor Wynand Hanekom addressed the mourners, urging them to trust and rely on God. Hanekom comforted the parents in prayer, saying God conquered everything.

"We know where our strength comes from. We pray and wish those in hospitals a speedy recovery. God is with us. He is there for everyone and today. We are standing here seeking his strength," concluded Hanekom.

The Emfuleni municipality's Maipato Tsokolibane said she was humbled by the support offered to the school. She said the incident had affected the entire community and the country at large.

"I am hurt as a parent. We are one united family. I know the pain of losing a child. Only God knows why this has happened. This should not happen again in our schools," she said.

READ: Vanderbijlpark school tragedy: 'He was a beautiful child of God' - family member of child who died

Roydon is one of two male pupils and a female who died on the scene on Friday morning. They were aged between 13 and 18. Twenty-three learners were injured in the accident - five of them seriously. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

An employee at the school told News24 earlier in the day that she was still tormented by the images of the falling concrete slab. She said she witnessed the tragedy soon after 08:00, when pupils left the assembly hall to return to class.

She added that injured pupils were lying near the pathway, while the bodies of the three deceased were trapped underneath the concrete slab.

'It is a sad day'

The concrete slab was above a walkway which linked two buildings at the 45-year-old school.

Shortly after the tragedy, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shut down the school with immediate effect to allow police to conduct investigations.

Roads around the school were also closed and Lesufi, who had also rushed to the scene, requested co-operation from people in the area.

"For now, learners are not in a state to go back to classes. We will open an emergency centre in [the] school where counselling will be offered," he said.

"It is a sad day and we didn't plan, nor anticipate, to have this kind of a disaster. We thank everyone who swiftly responded and assisted to rescue our learners."

Lesufi thanked municipalities who played a role in assisting the injured learners.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said an inquest docket had been opened.

Read more on:    vanderbijlpark  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jackpot PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws delayed

2019-02-01 21:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: Zuma's nine lost years? Ramaphosa shouldn't forget — he was there
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 20:48 PM
Road name: N2

Newlands 17:59 PM
Road name: Campground Road

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 1 2019-02-01 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 