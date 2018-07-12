 

‘My worst nightmare’ - dead woman walking

2018-07-12 16:20

Nompilo Kunene

Smangele Mohale (35) holds up her ID and Notice of Death documents, which indicate that she died in New Hanover on July 5, 2012.

Smangele Mohale (35) holds up her ID and Notice of Death documents, which indicate that she died in New Hanover on July 5, 2012. (Nompilo Kunene)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A local woman is living her “worst nightmare” after discovering that Home Affairs has listed her as dead.

Smangele Mohale (35), from France, found out that she was listed as a dead person at Home Affairs when she tried applying for child support grant at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in September last year.

“At Sassa they told me that their system showed that I died in 2012. They had suspicions that I had stolen someone’s ID but when I reassured them that I knew nothing about this they advised me to go to Home Affairs,” she said.

Mohale said she had to pay R75 at the local Home Affairs office to get her Notice of Death documents. The documents, seen by The Witness, indicate that Mohale died in New Hanover on July 5, 2012. There is information of a man, who posed as Mohale’s cousin, who took out the death certificate in her name, including his fingerprints. The documents also include a certificate by the attending medical practitioner and particulars of the funeral undertaker who handled her burial.

“I don’t even know the person who took out the death certificate in my name. I suspect they had taken out a life cover claim in my name and cashed it out in 2012,” she said.

The mother of two boys, aged one and 13 years old, said she was told at Home Affairs that she needed to come back with an affidavit and a case number before they could investigate the matter.

She has since had problems with getting a case opened at Loop Street and New Hanover police stations.

“I went to New Hanover police station but they said I must go to my local police station. At Loop Street they told me to go back to New Hanover as that was where I supposedly died so they should investigate the matter. The police also said they were not sure what case to open.”

Mohale said she plans to go back to New Hanover when she has enough taxi fare but doubts they’ll be able to help her.

“I feel like I’m living my worst nightmare. I can’t do anything because this death thing follows me everywhere. I can’t get a job, I can’t go back to school and I can’t even get child support grant for my baby. I have nothing and sometimes struggle to feed my baby, it’s really hard. At the moment I am dependent on hand-outs from my neighbours,” she said.

Home Affairs KZN provincial manager Cyril Mncwabe said once Mohale has obtained a fraud case number and an affidavit from the police, Home Affairs will start their own internal investigation on the matter.

“If the investigations clear her she can be restored and carry on with her life.”

Mncwabe said there have been similar cases where people have had their identities stolen or were reported dead to make life insurance claims but said they were not that common.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said he would follow up the matter and would be in touch with Mohale to ensure that she was assisted. He also urged whoever felt that they were not being assisted properly at any police station to report the matter to the station commander.


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  identity theft

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Moerane Commission: Report is with the KZN legislature – officials

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 