MyCiti bus drivers in Cape Town have embarked on an "illegal or wildcat strike" on Monday morning but it is not yet clear what their demands are, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said.

Most routes were affected by the actions of drivers employed by MyCiti bus vehicle operating companies, he said.

"There are reports that drivers are intimidating those who are at work and that they are blocking the red roads."

According to the MyCiti Facebook page, routes D01, D02, D03, D04 and T02 have been diverted to Adderley station, however customers would have to board and disembark on the kerbside due to Adderley station being closed.

Law enforcement was attending to the situation and Herron said they would keep commuters updated.

"I must apologise to commuters who will be affected this morning and who will struggle to get to and from work if the strike persists."