 

#MyOnlyStory | Deon Wiggett's book will expose 'enablers' of alleged child rapist Willem Breytenbach

2020-01-31 12:09

An explosive new book by Deon Wiggett will expose "enablers" of alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach.

Penguin Random House will publish Wiggett's book, My Only Story, in September.

In November last year, Wiggett and News24 co-published a series of podcasts called My Only Story, in which Wiggett exposed Breytenbach, a former Media24 executive, teacher and digital entrepreneur, as an alleged sexual predator.

Breytenbach has also been accused of sexually molesting several schoolboys at three schools where he taught from 1989 to 1994, among them Grey College in Bloemfontein.

However, it seems the podcasts are only the tip of the iceberg.

In his book, Wiggett plans to track Breytenbach's trail of alleged abuse from Kroonstad, where he grew up, to Bloemfontein, the small towns of Willowmore and Riversdale, and finally to Cape Town, where he is said to have raped Wiggett and other men.

Wiggett will also, for the first time, tell his full story, including allegations of rape.

MY ONLY STORY | A podcast series and live investigation into a sexual predator

But Wiggett's main purpose is to expose Breytenbach's alleged enablers and the system of complicity.

"Ever since his high school days, people have covered up for Breytenbach," says Wiggett.

"Men like him will always do what they do, but he was enabled by the teachers and executives around him, who just looked the other way for 40 years. His enablers should have protected children, but chose to rather protect their reputations.

"We all make mistakes, and hopefully more of his enablers will seize this opportunity to finally get on the right side of the story. But that's not really the point. The point is to help teachers and parents and executives recognise the extent of what is happening right under their noses; to help them to fulfil their legal obligation to report the crime; and to share my experience with all the grown-ups who have the massive and honourable task of protecting boys and girls."

WATCH | Catching an alleged sexual predator: How the arrest of Willem Breytenbach unfolded

My Only Story will be published in English and Afrikaans.

Breytenbach faces charges of sexual and indecent assault. His next court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court is on February 4.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

