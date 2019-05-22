 

Mysterious stomach cramps: Polokwane pupils 'bug free' after hospital stay

2019-05-22 20:57

Sesona Ngqakamba

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 46 pupils from a Polokwane school treated at hospital for severe stomach cramps have been given a clean bill of health, the school has said. 

Medical personnel had to be called to Northern Academy primary school on Tuesday after the pupils fell ill.

"The area of Polokwane has unfortunately been badly affected by a stomach bug since the start of winter," Curro Holding, which manages the school, said in a statement.

READ: Close to 50 pupils felled by mysterious stomach cramps

The school has assured parents and the public that it prioritises the safety and security of pupils and acted appropriately when it was informed of the case.

After the 46 pupils were taken to different healthcare facilities for medical assistance, they were discharged into the care of their parents, it added.

"All the children were thoroughly examined by physicians and declared healthy and bug free, with no traces of food poisoning," the school said. 

The school said eight of the 46 had appeared to suffer from stomach ailments but were treated and discharged with the rest of the pupils. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  health  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former ANC WC communications head loses bid to have his sacking set aside

2019-05-22 20:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 