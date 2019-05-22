Mysterious stomach cramps: Polokwane pupils 'bug free' after hospital stay

The 46 pupils from a Polokwane school treated at hospital for severe stomach cramps have been given a clean bill of health, the school has said.



Medical personnel had to be called to Northern Academy primary school on Tuesday after the pupils fell ill.

"The area of Polokwane has unfortunately been badly affected by a stomach bug since the start of winter," Curro Holding, which manages the school, said in a statement.

The school has assured parents and the public that it prioritises the safety and security of pupils and acted appropriately when it was informed of the case.

After the 46 pupils were taken to different healthcare facilities for medical assistance, they were discharged into the care of their parents, it added.

"All the children were thoroughly examined by physicians and declared healthy and bug free, with no traces of food poisoning," the school said.

The school said eight of the 46 had appeared to suffer from stomach ailments but were treated and discharged with the rest of the pupils.

