Mystery surrounds the fatal shooting of Tornado FC owner Siphiwo "Mawawa" Nyobo, who was gunned down outside the North End stadium at the weekend.

While police did not identify him, they said a 68-year-old man was shot in the upper body around 16:30 in Lennox Street on Saturday.

Captain Hazel Mqala said a man believed to be his driver was injured after also being shot in the upper body, while a bystander was shot and injured in the lower body.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital.

SowetanLive reported that three gunmen on foot had apparently sprayed Nyobo's vehicle with bullets, as he was leaving the stadium after watching a football match there.

Nyobo was a businessman and traditional healer.

Mqala said they did not yet know the motive for the shooting and would not speculate.

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

His killers are still on the run.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact East London Police Station on 043 707 0600, the SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Crime Line 32211.

Ajax Cape Town would like to send out their heart felt condolences to the Tornado FC family and fans after the owner Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo died this afternoon. RIP — Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) March 2, 2019

We would like to send out their heart felt condolences to the Nyobo family, Tornado FC family and fans after the owner Mr. Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo tragically passed away this afternoon. Wanga umphefumlo wakho angaphumla ngoxolo... — SAFA Western Cape (@SAFA_WC) March 2, 2019