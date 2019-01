Former owner of The New Age and ANN7 Mzwanele Manyi is set to announce his "new political home" this week, with speculation rife that he will leave the ANC.

Manyi, a former government spokesperson, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, saying he would be holding a press briefing on Wednesday at 14:00 in Johannesburg.

Manyi now calls himself the founding president of the "Decolonisation Foundation".

In another tweet on Saturday night, he alluded to what could be behind his move to a new political home.

I love PEACE.

But I don't take kindly to being provoked.#Decolonisation2019 — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 5, 2019

There is also speculation that Manyi’s decision follows a falling out with ANC members. Basic education ministry spokesperson Troy Martens said Manyi had left their ANC branch’s WhatsApp group after he was pushed for “explanations”.

So he, @MzwaneleManyi left our branch Whatsapp group, after pressure of all cdes asking for explanations! I guess he will join a new Whatsapp group in his new “political home”. Well let’s hope he takes those who promote factionalism with him! pic.twitter.com/J3A47zQmmF — Cde Troy (@Troy_Martens) January 6, 2019

Manyi is known for his support of former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family, having acquired the family’s media assets in 2017.