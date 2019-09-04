 

N1 near Worcester closed after truck petrol-bombed

2019-09-04 08:28

Riaan Grobler

Firefighters on the scene where a truck was petrol-bombed near Worcester.

Firefighters on the scene where a truck was petrol-bombed near Worcester. (Supplied)

The N1 in the direction of Worcester in the Western Cape was closed to traffic on Wednesday morning following the petrol-bombing of a truck on Tuesday night.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, the truck was set alight on the N1 direction Worcester before the Rawsonville weighbridge.

Africa said, according to the driver of the truck, it was set alight by three men.

"It's alleged that rocks were packed on the roadway. [The] driver drove over it and stopped."

The men then approached the truck and forced the driver out at gunpoint.

"They then petrol-bombed the truck. They fled the scene in a purple in colour Opel Corsa with no registration plates in the direction of Cape Town," Africa said. 

According to Africa, no vehicles can go through direction Worcester, but vehicles going towards Cape Town are not affected.

No injuries have been reported. 

On Sunday, a truck was allegedly set alight in Paarl, causing damage to the forest surrounding it, News24 reported. 

The truck driver was stopped with a road barricade of stones and he fled the scene. The driver is safe, but the truck was possibly set alight afterwards. 

Read more on:    worcester  |  crime
