The N1 highway at De Doorns, in the Cape Winelands district, was reopened on Thursday morning after a protest that flared up overnight.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said protesters in Stofland blocked the highway with rocks and threw stones at vehicles.

Police officers "took action to defuse the situation", he said.

It is understood that the protest was related to jobs on farms.

Police would remain in the area to maintain law and order.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the N1 was reopened in both directions around 08:30.

N1 in De doorns is closed strike ppl r in need of money #WeNeedWork pic.twitter.com/l4ITPe4Yln — Cikizwa Omhle Madlolo (@CikieOmhle) September 25, 2018

