 

N14 highway blocked by protesters burning tyres, hurling stones at motorists

2018-07-13 09:06

Iavan Pijoos

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said protesters have barricaded the N14 and the R55 with burning tyres and rocks.

Traffic in both directions has been affected.

Mahamba said all the N12 exits at Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion were also blocked.

Protesters were also throwing burning material and rocks from a bridge onto passing cars.

"The information that we have at this stage is that they received notices that they are going to be evicted for occupying RDP houses illegally."

"They are protesting against that, because they don't want to be evicted," Mahamba said.


