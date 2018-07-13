N14 highway blocked by protesters burning tyres, hurling stones at motorists

What To Read Next

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said protesters have barricaded the N14 and the R55 with burning tyres and rocks.

- Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.



Traffic in both directions has been affected.

Mahamba said all the N12 exits at Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion were also blocked.



Protesters were also throwing burning material and rocks from a bridge onto passing cars.

"The information that we have at this stage is that they received notices that they are going to be evicted for occupying RDP houses illegally."

"They are protesting against that, because they don't want to be evicted," Mahamba said.





R55 and N14 near Olivenhoutbos Centurion earlier today. pic.twitter.com/PbhO1nUFH5 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 13, 2018

DIEPSLOOT



PROTEST ACTION on the N14 in both directions with stone throwing / burning tyres between the R55 and R511 exits - SLOW MOVING TRAFFIC - If possible, AVOID the area. — Jacaranda FM Traffic (@jaca_traffic) July 13, 2018