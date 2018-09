What To Read Next

All lanes on the N2 highway near Jan Smuts Drive in Cape Town have been cleared after being blocked as a result of protest action.

On Thursday, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said that taxi drivers were seen picketing and holding banners on the N2.

The reasons for the protest were uncertain.

"The police and officials from the City of Cape Town will be on the scene shortly," Africa said.

More to follow.

Update: Protests on the N2 incoming after Jan Smuts Dr has been cleared. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) September 28, 2018

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter