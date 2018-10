What To Read Next

The N2 has been reopened near Mossel Bay after protesters burned tyres. (Supplied)

The N2 has been reopened near Mossel Bay after protesters burned tyres early on Monday, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

A truck was also on fire, Africa said.

The reasons for the protest was not immediately clear.

Mossel Bay Mayor Harry Joseph Levendal said he did not have the full details yet, but understood that it followed an attempted break in at Dana Bay.

He said there were school children among the protesters.

The last protest in the area occurred after people wanted to move on to a plot of land initially cleared to be a cemetery.

Levendal said it had taken 10 years to develop the cemetery following environmental and other studies.

Somebody, however, had spotted an empty site, and had tried to move on to it. After lengthy discussions, that incident was apparently resolved.

Despite the N2 being open, Louis Fourie Road was still closed.



