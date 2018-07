The N2 highway near Mossel Bay has been reopened towards Cape Town and George, following a temporary closure on Monday morning due to protest action.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said on Monday morning that the N2was reopened on Monday.

Earlier, he described the situation as "very volatile" and warned motorists to make use of alternative routes because the major highway had been closed off in both directions.

Monday 23 July: Protest action has started on the N2 at Asla in Mossel Bay.



Provincial Traffic is starting with road closdures as precautionary steps as vehicles are being stoned and burning tyres are... https://t.co/OnHgOOEjO9 — Oudtshoorn Municipal (@Oudtmun) July 23, 2018

@MBAdvertiser Protest action in Mossel Bay, N2 closed to traffic at PetroSA and Langeberg Mall turn-offs, Louis Fourie Road closed to traffic from Dana Bay to Casino Rd turn off. — NickeyleRoux (@NickeyleRoux) July 23, 2018

