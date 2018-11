The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to expect traffic congestion between Hilton and Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal as the N3 toll route will be closed in both directions on Sunday morning.

This was to allow Eskom to replace overheard power cables at the Petronet Substation near Tweedie and at the Midmar Pump Station between 08:00 to 11:00, the NT3C said in a statement on Saturday.

"All lanes towards Johannesburg (northbound) and Pietermaritzburg (southbound) in this vicinity of the N3 Toll Route will be closed to traffic. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will stack heavy vehicles on either side of the closure," the N3TC said.

Light motor vehicles will be diverted onto the R103 at Nottingham Road (southbound) and at Midmar, on interchange 103 (northbound).

The N3TC is responsible for the management of the N3 Toll Route between Cedara and Heidelberg. It alerts motorists to plan ahead for traffic disruptions and delays.

"The RTI will manage traffic accommodation during the closure and N3TC’s Route Patrol Teams will be on standby to provide further assistance," the N3TC said.

Road users expecting to travel in this region on Sunday have been advised to confirm the status of the road closure with the N3TC’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 N3 Help (0800 63 4357) or the RTI Communications Centre (033 342 3939).

Real-time traffic updates can also be obtained at N3TC Twitter feed (@N3Route).