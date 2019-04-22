 

N3 toll route heavily congested due to multiple car crashes

2019-04-22 18:57

Sesona Ngqakamba

PHOTO: sourced Electronic testing on the N3 toll road (not pictured) started on July 13.

Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 toll route has been hit with three serious crashes involving multiple vehicles, authorities have said. 

According to N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) emergency services are attending the scenes and motorists who are making their way home from Easter holidays can expect delays.

"We appeal to road users to exercise extreme caution and patience under these peak traffic conditions," N3TC spokesperson Con Roux said. 

The N3 toll route towards Gauteng is currently closed at the Tugela toll plaza in order for the the accident scenes to be attended to.

Roux said there has also been two crashes on the  southbound carriageway which has also brought traffic to a standstill. 

Travellers are advised to either postpone their journeys, or make use of the alternative routes via the N11/Newcastle or R74 Winterton/Bergville, Roux said.

Traffic Alerts
