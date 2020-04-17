N4 freeway roadblock: 2 arrests, axe, machete found and 1 motorist shows Covid-19 symptoms

A joint-provincial roadblock on Friday, along the N4 freeway on the border of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, has led to the arrest of two motorists for unroadworthy vehicles and not having driving licences.

Their vehicles were impounded.

Five cars from Mpumalanga and four other vehicles were turned back for not possessing relevant permits to be on the road.

A traditional healer, who claimed to be from a funeral in Nelspruit, was found in possession of an axe and a machete. The man claimed he used it to dig for herbs.

Confiscated

The items were confiscated and he was told it would be handed back to him after the lockdown, but only if he produces papers proving that he is a traditional healer.

If not, the items would be confiscated by the State.

One other motorist, travelling from Gauteng to Mpumalanga, was stopped and screened for the coronavirus. She was found to have symptoms.



Should the motorist be found to be positive, she will be quarantined and her contacts will be traced and tested.

The 24-hour operation was held at a border between the two provinces on the N4 freeway. The purpose of the roadblock was to ensure that nobody travelled between the two provinces without valid reasons during the lockdown.

Community Safety MECs from the two provinces - Faith Mazibuko and Gabisile Shabalala - joined the law enforcement officers, including soldiers, who were deployed at the roadblock.

"We are going to allow only essential services people to access the road. Mpumalanga has mines, and there are people travelling to and from mines from both provinces."

Mazibuko said: "We appreciate their compliance. However, there will always be chancers. What is important is that the majority of travellers are appreciating the work we are doing.

"The regulations are clear for those attending a funeral - only two people should be travelling in a single car. Don't bring children along when it is clear that they are not included in a permit."