 

N7 closed after Dunoon protesters set truck alight

2018-06-12 21:37

Christina Pitt

A truck burns on the N7 highway after Dunoon protesters allegedly set it alight. (Supplied)

A burning truck and tyres have resulted in road closures on the N7 highway near Dunoon, Cape Town on Tuesday.

Protest action erupted for the second time after an anti-land operation was conducted on Sunday.

City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that two other trucks were stuck on the highway and one city bus was stuck on a road island.

"The protest action is related to the one that occurred two days ago," he said.

"All services are on the ground and the situation is being closely monitored."

cape town  |  protests

2018-06-12 20:43

