 

Nafiz Modack and his mother arrested on charges of paying top cop in return for favours

2019-05-07 15:18

Tammy Petersen

Nafiz Modack. (File, SON)

Nafiz Modack and his mother Ruwaida Modack have been released on R5 000 bail, following their arrest on a corruption charge on Tuesday morning.

The underworld kingpin and his 60-year-old mother handed themselves over to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit in Cape Town and appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said their arrest followed a lengthy investigation into an alleged corrupt relationship with a former senior police officer.

"It is alleged that, in November 2011, the duo paid gratifications through their two business entities to the senior police officer for favours to advance their private personal business interests. The two business entities have been added as suspects on this matter," he said.

"This investigation forms part of the second leg of an investigation that saw senior police officers sentenced in the Western Cape for various charges of corruption. More arrests are expected pending the on-going investigation."

He is understood to be referring to the conviction of retired Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and two former high-ranking officers, Brigadier Darius van der Ross and Kollin Govender.

Lamoer was sentenced to an effective six years in jail, while Van der Ross and Govender effectively received sentences of two and four years respectively for corruption.

The case against Modack and his mother was postponed to May 16 for an additional suspect – a former senior police officer – to be added. 

