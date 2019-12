Buffalo City municipality closed Nahoon beach in East London, until further notice following a shark attack on Thursday.

The municipality has advised beach goers that the City has closed beach after an incident that happened at 07:00.

A shark attacked a surf ski off Nahoon reef. However, the paddler escaped unscathed with no injuries.

The municipality has promised to monitor the area via the jetski and other means to advise as the beach will remain closed as a safety precaution.