Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské's condition seems to have worsened to critical, his brother, Tinus, and cousin, Steven Drotské, wrote on their Facebook pages at around 13:00 on Wednesday.

"Please pray for Naka Drotske, he is fighting for his life, in critical condition in ICU. I truly believe our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future," Drotské's brother wrote.

Drotske, 47, underwent two successful operations since a shooting incident at his brother’s smallholding outside Pretoria late last month. He was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm.

READ: Former Bok Naka Drotske shot, loses 'almost a third' of his blood

His wife Marzanne previously said that she was taking care of Naka at their home, but with "24-hour WhatsApp assistance" from doctor Johan van Beljon.

READ: Naka 'happy and relieved' to be back home

Drotske won 26 Test caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home Rugby World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.

READ MORE: Naka shooting: Os du Randt asked to safeguard bullets

More to follow.