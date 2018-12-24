Naka Drotské stable, but spends Christmas in hospital

Although there has been an improvement in the condition of former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské, who was shot during a robbery in November, he will have to remain in hospital for Christmas.

Drotské will be in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mediclinic in Bloemfontein.

On Monday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein hospital manager Carl Buhrmann told News24 that Drotské was still in the ICU where he was being ventilated. However, he said he was in a very stable condition.

Drotské's brother Tinus told News24 said that the former Cheetahs hooker was a lot better and that his infection count was lower. Tinus added that he would be back in theatre on Wednesday to have the infection cleaned out.

Tinus also explained that the ventilator was just a precautionary measure because Drotské's lungs were strong enough for him to breathe on his own.

Drotské was readmitted to hospital after spending time in a hospital in Pretoria following heavy intestinal bleeding which led to hypovolemic shock, Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said in a previous statement.

He also picked up an infection.

"It is just so unnecessary… going through this after what he has done for us," Tinus told News24 on Monday.

"You feel a little guilty for your brother lying there especially during this time."

However, he pointed out that there was still a lot to be thankful for and that the family appreciated all the support, prayers and well-wishes received.

Drotské was shot three times late last month in an armed robbery at his brother's plot in Kameeldrift, on the outskirts of Pretoria.

The rugby player had been having dinner with his brother Tinus, who was at the house with his two sons, his girlfriend Nadia Jooste, her 7-year-old daughter, and former Springbok prop Os du Randt.

News24 previously reported that Drotské was shot as he saved his family from the armed robbers.

Tinus said all the assailants had 9mm hand guns, and that they sprayed teargas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste had been sitting.

"Nadia was at the other door to close it. She froze. So, I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces. So, I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

That was when they shot him.

As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the robbers had already fled.

