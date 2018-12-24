 

Naka Drotské stable, but spends Christmas in hospital

2018-12-24 13:15

Alex Mitchley

Naka Drotske (Getty Images)

Naka Drotske (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Although there has been an improvement in the condition of former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské, who was shot during a robbery in November, he will have to remain in hospital for Christmas.

Drotské will be in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mediclinic in Bloemfontein.

On Monday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein hospital manager Carl Buhrmann told News24 that Drotské was still in the ICU where he was being ventilated. However, he said he was in a very stable condition.

Drotské's brother Tinus told News24 said that the former Cheetahs hooker was a lot better and that his infection count was lower. Tinus added that he would be back in theatre on Wednesday to have the infection cleaned out.

Tinus also explained that the ventilator was just a precautionary measure because Drotské's lungs were strong enough for him to breathe on his own.

READ: 'Massive bleeding' sees Drotske rushed back to hospital

Drotské was readmitted to hospital after spending time in a hospital in Pretoria following heavy intestinal bleeding which led to hypovolemic shock, Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said in a previous statement.

He also picked up an infection.

"It is just so unnecessary… going through this after what he has done for us," Tinus told News24 on Monday.

"You feel a little guilty for your brother lying there especially during this time."

However, he pointed out that there was still a lot to be thankful for and that the family appreciated all the support, prayers and well-wishes received.

Drotské was shot three times late last month in an armed robbery at his brother's plot in Kameeldrift, on the outskirts of Pretoria.

The rugby player had been having dinner with his brother Tinus, who was at the house with his two sons, his girlfriend Nadia Jooste, her 7-year-old daughter, and former Springbok prop Os du Randt.

News24 previously reported that Drotské was shot as he saved his family from the armed robbers.

Tinus said all the assailants had 9mm hand guns, and that they sprayed teargas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste had been sitting.

READ MORE: 'Naka charged suspects, rugby tackling them' – brother of former Springbok

"Nadia was at the other door to close it. She froze. So, I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces. So, I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

That was when they shot him.

As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the robbers had already fled.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    mediclinic bloemfontein  |  carl buhrmann  |  drotské  |  tinus  |  bloemfontein  |  former springbok hooker  |  crime  |  naka drotské  |  shooting
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Warning after scammers use Nathi Mthethwa's name to scam people out of money

2018-12-24 12:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters to Ramaphosa: Give us the money you give to the buffalo
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 12:51 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 22 December Lottery draw 2018-12-22 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 