 

Naka Drotské still in ICU

2018-12-19 18:23

Alex Mitchley

Naka Drotské. (Charlé Lombard)

Naka Drotské. (Charlé Lombard)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is still on ventilation in an intensive care unit at the Mediclinic in Bloemfontein after his condition worsened last week.

Drotské, 47, was shot three times late last month in an armed robbery at his brother's plot in Kameeldrift, on the outskirts of Pretoria.

The rugby player was having dinner with his brother Tinus, who was at the house with his two sons, his girlfriend Nadia Jooste, her seven-year-old daughter as well as former Springbok prop Os du Randt.

On Wednesday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein hospital manager Carl Buhrmann told News24 that Drotské was still in ICU where he is being ventilated, but that the doctors are very pleased with the way he is progressing.

READ: 'Massive bleeding' sees Drotske rushed back to hospital

Drotské was readmitted to hospital after spending time in a hospital in Pretoria following heavy intestinal bleeding which led to hypovolemic shock, Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said in a previous statement.

Steenkamp added at the time that Drotské had acute respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection for which he was sedated and ventilated for.

News24 previously reported that Drotské was shot as he saved his family from four armed robbers.

Tinus said that all the suspects were armed with 9mm hand guns, and that, as they entered the house, they sprayed tear gas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste were sitting.

READ MORE: 'Naka charged suspects, rugby tackling them' – brother of former Springbok

"Nadia was at the other door to close it, she froze, so I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces, so I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

Tinus explained that as Drotské tackled all four suspects, getting the armed intruders away from his family, they opened fire on Drotské, hitting him three times. As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the suspects had already fled by then.

Read more on:    naka drotské  |  bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Zille, Mbalula under fire by Public Protector; Jack Parow responds to homophobic tweet; and Meghan’s mom won't spend Christmas with the royals

2018-12-19 17:56

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: A look at what made headlines in 2018
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:18 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 18 2018-12-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 