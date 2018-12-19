Naka Drotské still in ICU

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is still on ventilation in an intensive care unit at the Mediclinic in Bloemfontein after his condition worsened last week.

Drotské, 47, was shot three times late last month in an armed robbery at his brother's plot in Kameeldrift, on the outskirts of Pretoria.

The rugby player was having dinner with his brother Tinus, who was at the house with his two sons, his girlfriend Nadia Jooste, her seven-year-old daughter as well as former Springbok prop Os du Randt.

On Wednesday, Mediclinic Bloemfontein hospital manager Carl Buhrmann told News24 that Drotské was still in ICU where he is being ventilated, but that the doctors are very pleased with the way he is progressing.

Drotské was readmitted to hospital after spending time in a hospital in Pretoria following heavy intestinal bleeding which led to hypovolemic shock, Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, said in a previous statement.

Steenkamp added at the time that Drotské had acute respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection for which he was sedated and ventilated for.

News24 previously reported that Drotské was shot as he saved his family from four armed robbers.

Tinus said that all the suspects were armed with 9mm hand guns, and that, as they entered the house, they sprayed tear gas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste were sitting.

"Nadia was at the other door to close it, she froze, so I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces, so I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

Tinus explained that as Drotské tackled all four suspects, getting the armed intruders away from his family, they opened fire on Drotské, hitting him three times. As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the suspects had already fled by then.