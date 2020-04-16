 

Naked body of boy, 5, found hidden between fridges at Gauteng tavern

2020-04-16 16:17

Ntwaagae Seleka

Mzwandile Zitho, 5, whose body was found hidden inside a tavern in Orange Farm

Mzwandile Zitho, 5, whose body was found hidden inside a tavern in Orange Farm (Supplied by family)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An Orange Farm, Gauteng, family is demanding justice after the body of their five-year-old son was found hidden between the fridges at a tavern on Wednesday night.

Mzwandile Zitho's naked body was found just hours after he had been reported missing at the Orange Farm police station.

The tavern is situated near the the family's home.

Police said two people have been taken in for questioning. 

Mzwandile's grandmother Nompumelelo Zitho, 63, told News24 on Thursday that she last saw her grandson around 11:00 on Wednesday.

She said, due to the lockdown, she didn't allow Mzwandile to play with other children on the streets.

Lured

"He was safe at home yesterday. I think someone lured him away to be killed. How can a person do such a thing to my child?" she asked.

"He was playing alone in the yard as usual. His mother was at work at the time. An hour later, I called him and he didn't respond. I then started looking for him. I asked the neighbours, including the tavern owner, if they had seen him.

"The tavern owner told me not to panic because Mzwandile will return home. He said maybe my little boy was playing somewhere with his school mates," said Zitho.

Forensic officers

SAPS forensic officers outside a tavern where the body of Mzwandile Zitho, 5, was found. (Ntwaagae Seleka)

Zitho said, after combing the area looking for Mzwandile, she headed to the police station and reported him missing.

Upon arriving back home, neighbours alerted her that Mzwandile's body had been found.

"I went to the toilet where I saw my boy standing between fridges, dead. I have never seen a dead person standing on his feet in my life before. His neck and ankles were wrapped with strings. His body was smeared with a slimy substance," Zitho said.

READ: Another parolee arrested for murdering young child

Community leader Meisie Monageng said the incident shocked them.

"We are angry and we demand answers. The person who killed Mzwandile must be arrested and face the law. No one has a right to kill a person in this country.

"What we heard is painful. The life of a little boy was ended by someone who is ruthless," said Monageng.

She has called for calm in the area and for residents to allow the police to do their work.

"We don't want to see people taking the law unto themselves. We want people to cooperate with the police," said Monageng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of kidnapping and murder, and that two people had been taken in for questioning.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

New lockdown rules | You can now call a plumber, electrician or someone to fix your roof

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | City of Cape Town briefs media on looting of shops during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 06:02 AM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
One winner scoops R284K in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-15 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 