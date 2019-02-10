Naked body of murdered DUT employee found in campus residence

The naked body of a murdered Durban University of Technology employee was found in his room in a campus residence on Sunday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.



The staff member has since been identified as Dr Euvette Taylor, a staff member and residence advisor in one of the university’s student residence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the discovery was made when a friend of the murdered man alerted security of being unable to reach him.



“The person usually fetches the deceased for church, but he was not responding this morning,” Mbhele said.



The 30-year-old man was found naked on his bed, police confirmed.



He had not suffered open external wounds and his cause of death was yet to be determined.



The staff members car had been stolen, Mbhele said. It was later recovered in L Section, Umlazi.

No arrests have yet been made.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the institution had learnt with “shock and sadness” of Taylor’s death, extending its condolences to his family, friends, students and colleagues.

Meanwhile, operations are expected to resume at DUT on Monday after protests and the death of a student resulted in its closure this week.

News24 previously reported that Mlungisi Madonsela was shot during an altercation with security guards at one of DUT's campuses and later died in hospital from a gunshot wound.

DUT in a statement said it had met with the Student Representative Council on Saturday morning.

“Points that were discussed with our SRC included the memorial service for the late Mr Madonsela and some of the issues that were raised in their memorandum of demands which lead to the temporary closure on Monday,” the statement read.

“As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties, an agreement was reached to reopen the university on Monday. This will allow the carious administrative functions to resume, including on campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries.”