 

Naked body of murdered DUT employee found in campus residence

2019-02-10 19:46

Tammy Petersen

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The naked body of a murdered Durban University of Technology employee was found in his room in a campus residence on Sunday morning, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.

The staff member has since been identified as Dr Euvette Taylor, a staff member and residence advisor in one of the university’s student residence.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the discovery was made when a friend of the murdered man alerted security of being unable to reach him.

“The person usually fetches the deceased for church, but he was not responding this morning,” Mbhele said.

The 30-year-old man was found naked on his bed, police confirmed.

He had not suffered open external wounds and his cause of death was yet to be determined.

The staff members car had been stolen, Mbhele said. It was later recovered in L Section, Umlazi.

No arrests have yet been made.

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the institution had learnt with “shock and sadness” of Taylor’s death, extending its condolences to his family, friends, students and colleagues.

Meanwhile, operations are expected to resume at DUT on Monday after protests and the death of a student resulted in its closure this week.

News24 previously reported that Mlungisi Madonsela was shot during an altercation with security guards at one of DUT's campuses and later died in hospital from a gunshot wound.

DUT in a statement said it had met with the Student Representative Council on Saturday morning.

“Points that were discussed with our SRC included the memorial service for the late Mr Madonsela and some of the issues that were raised in their memorandum of demands which lead to the temporary closure on Monday,” the statement read.

“As a result of the extensive discussions and co-operation from both parties, an agreement was reached to reopen the university on Monday. This will allow the carious administrative functions to resume, including on campus registrations and NSFAS and housing queries.”

Read more on:    durban  |  eerste river  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Monday's weather: Cloudy conditions expected in most parts of South Africa

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Driehoek tragedy: Roydon Olckers laid to rest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 18:13 PM
Road name: Kistenbosch Concerts

Cape Town 09:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday 9 February Lottery draw 2019-02-09 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 