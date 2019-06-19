 

Naledi Pandor calls Zindzi Mandela after Twitter storm

2019-06-19 21:38

News24 Correspondent

Zindzi Mandela. (File: Gallo Images)

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor spoke to South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela on the phone on Tuesday evening following controversial tweets allegedly sent by Mandela, News24 sister publication Netwerk24 reported. 

The conversation took place after Mandela's return to Copenhagen. She was reportedly in France to support Banyana Banyana at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

READ: EFF rejects call by AfriForum to fire Zindzi Mandela over 'white people' tweets

On Friday, Mandela tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

"Whilst I wine and dine here ... wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand," was another of her late-night tweets.

By Saturday, Mandela was trending as she took on social media users who had disagreed with her view on the land debate.

Pandor's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, told Netwerk24 that he could not say what the content of their conversation was.

On Tuesday, Pandor said her department would investigate the authenticity of the tweets.

"We are currently trying to find out exactly what the source of those tweets are and what occasioned the need to respond in the way that the ambassador has," Pandor said to eNCA.

On Tuesday, controversial Afrikaans performer Steve Hofmeyr took to Twitter to make his feelings about Mandela clear.

In a tweet directed to Mandela and DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who had experienced a racist incident earlier in the week at the V&A waterfront in Cape Town, he said Mandela worked for him and should jump, when he says so.

"Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it," tweeted.

The ANC has since said it will be laying criminal charges against Hofmeyr for his "racist and inhumane rants" which smacks of "barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity", the party said in a statement.

