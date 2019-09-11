 

Natasha Conabeer: Family suspect she was poisoned, say she was in a 'bad state'

2019-09-11 08:48
Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Natasha Conabeer. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of Durban student Natasha Conabeer has said she was in a "bad state" and suspected she may have been poisoned. 

This according to family spokesperson Nozipho Goba, who spoke to SABC News.

The 23-year-old Conabeer was last seen on August 18, approximately three weeks before she was dropped in front of her home on Sunday, alive but unconscious.

Her family rushed her to hospital, but she died on Monday morning, News24 reported.

According to a missing person report, she left her flat for Inanda to visit family.

Close friend Zamambo Mkhize on Tuesday said Conabeer had mentioned that she feared she was being stalked, but hadn't given details.

'Someone is following me'

Mkhize said that, "about a week before she disappeared (on August 18)", Conabeer had shared some further details about her fears in WhatsApp messages.

In the message, Conabeer writes that "I have someone following me and hacking my phone almost 24/7".

She did not want to disclose any more information "until all of this goes away for my loved ones' protection".

READ | 'I have someone following me' - Natasha Conabeer feared she was being stalked before disappearance

She wanted to avoid the issue affecting people she cared about, like her mom, who she said had seen some of it play out the day before.

"Again, thank you for your concern. I love you," she wrote.

The cause of Conabeer's death has not yet been established.

Police have opened an inquest docket at the Durban North police station, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said on Monday.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    natasha conabeer  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Xenophobia? What xenophobia? Ministers prefer the term 'criminality'

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-09-10 21:38 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 