Natasha Conabeer: Family suspect she was poisoned, say she was in a 'bad state'

The family of Durban student Natasha Conabeer has said she was in a "bad state" and suspected she may have been poisoned.

This according to family spokesperson Nozipho Goba, who spoke to SABC News.

The 23-year-old Conabeer was last seen on August 18, approximately three weeks before she was dropped in front of her home on Sunday, alive but unconscious.

Her family rushed her to hospital, but she died on Monday morning, News24 reported.

According to a missing person report, she left her flat for Inanda to visit family.

Close friend Zamambo Mkhize on Tuesday said Conabeer had mentioned that she feared she was being stalked, but hadn't given details.

'Someone is following me'

Mkhize said that, "about a week before she disappeared (on August 18)", Conabeer had shared some further details about her fears in WhatsApp messages.

In the message, Conabeer writes that "I have someone following me and hacking my phone almost 24/7".

She did not want to disclose any more information "until all of this goes away for my loved ones' protection".

She wanted to avoid the issue affecting people she cared about, like her mom, who she said had seen some of it play out the day before.



"Again, thank you for your concern. I love you," she wrote.

The cause of Conabeer's death has not yet been established.

Police have opened an inquest docket at the Durban North police station, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said on Monday.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler