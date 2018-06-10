Natasha Mazzone remains DA's second deputy federal council chair

Democratic Alliance's Natasha Mazzone's position as second deputy federal chairperson is legal, DA Gauteng leader John Moody said on Sunday.

Moody said the party's federal executive, which sat this weekend to outline its 2019 elections plan among other things, considered the matter.

"The federal executive considered the opinion of three lawyers. The three lawyers had the same opinion as compared to one against, that we will accept the opinions of the three and acknowledge that Natasha Mazzone's position is legally constituted."

He said the party sought a legal opinion after the position was contested by DA Gauteng South chairperson and MPL, Khume Ramulifho.

"We needed to get clarity on the matter because when the position was declared, it was contested. The MPL indicated that he was unhappy that she was appointed into the position. He contested that the position was not legally constituted."

According to an April City Press report, Mazzone's rival challenged the position after seeking legal advice.

Ramulifho, who contested Mazzone for the position, had reportedly threatened court action, accusing the DA of "appointing" the latter in a procedurally flawed process.

He is reported to have said the decision to vote for the second deputy was made before the DA's constitution was amended at its congress in early April.

At the time, the DA’s constitution had only provided for a federal chairperson and one deputy.

The party’s congress in April resolved to amend the constitution, but the position was voted on before the decision was ratified, leading to the legal contestation.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told journalists in Parliament a week later that Mazzone came in second for the position of first deputy federal council chair, behind MP Thomas Walters, and was in line for the then ratified position.