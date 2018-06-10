 

Natasha Mazzone remains DA's second deputy federal council chair

2018-06-10 18:44

Amanda Khoza

Natasha Mazzone. (Netwerk24)

Natasha Mazzone. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Democratic Alliance's Natasha Mazzone's position as second deputy federal chairperson is legal, DA Gauteng leader John Moody said on Sunday.

Moody said the party's federal executive, which sat this weekend to outline its 2019 elections plan among other things, considered the matter.

"The federal executive considered the opinion of three lawyers. The three lawyers had the same opinion as compared to one against, that we will accept the opinions of the three and acknowledge that Natasha Mazzone's position is legally constituted."

He said the party sought a legal opinion after the position was contested by DA Gauteng South chairperson and MPL, Khume Ramulifho.

"We needed to get clarity on the matter because when the position was declared, it was contested. The MPL indicated that he was unhappy that she was appointed into the position. He contested that the position was not legally constituted."

According to an April City Press report, Mazzone's rival challenged the position after seeking legal advice.

Ramulifho, who contested Mazzone for the position, had reportedly threatened court action, accusing the DA of "appointing" the latter in a procedurally flawed process.

He is reported to have said the decision to vote for the second deputy was made before the DA's constitution was amended at its congress in early April.

At the time, the DA’s constitution had only provided for a federal chairperson and one deputy.

The party’s congress in April resolved to amend the constitution, but the position was voted on before the decision was ratified, leading to the legal contestation.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told journalists in Parliament a week later that Mazzone came in second for the position of first deputy federal council chair, behind MP Thomas Walters, and was in line for the then ratified position.

Read more on:    da  |  natasha mazzone

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Three killed after bakkie rolls in Springs

2018-06-10 17:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:58 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:49 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 