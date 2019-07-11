 

Nation needs to work together against climate change - Creecy

2019-07-11 23:00

Jan Gerber

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy. (Jan Gerber/ News24)

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy. (Jan Gerber/ News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The work of building a sustainable and environmentally sound growth path is the work of the nation as a whole amid an "unprecedented threat from climate change", Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy said. 

Speaking to the media ahead of delivering the Department of Environmental Affairs' budget on Thursday, Creecy said more than two million South Africans are directly dependent on natural resources and the natural environment for their income. These people support eight to ten people each, underlining the true significance of the country's natural resources to its economic and social well-being.

"The underpinnings of our economy and our social fabric are facing unprecedented threats from climate change, environmental degradation and the loss of our biodiversity," she said.

She said all spheres of government, business, organised labour and civil society are required to come together in a joint action to combat climate change, environmental degradation and the loss of biodiversity. 

She said in line with that, the second draft of the Climate Change Bill – which aims to create a framework to implement a just transition to a climate-resilient and lower-carbon economy and society – is currently being discussed and debated at National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). 

"Society at large is worried about immediate issues of energy security, job losses and retrenchments. This means while we debate the Climate Change Bill, we must of necessity also discuss the objectives and the process of the just transition itself and ensure that it takes place in an orderly manner. We must tread this, our future path towards 2050, while maintaining energy security and creating employment," she said.

She added that there must be an investment in essential research and development to create the new industries and skills needed, allowing existing industries and their workforces to proactively manage the changes in ways that create new jobs and economic growth.

In her speech, she made reference to the recent strikes by schoolchildren across the world, including South Africa, against adult inaction to address the climate crisis, and asking that it be declared a crisis.

Earlier, at the briefing, she was asked whether she agreed that it should be declared a crisis.

"How would declaring a climate crises help people implement solutions? Isn't that what we want? Solutions," she responded.

"I think what we already have is all spheres of government having signed agreements in terms of the Paris Accord. So we have all agreed that there is a problem. What's the implementation? And I'm saying what we have to discuss in order to take concrete steps to implement is what does the just transition look like. 

She said she has great respect for the young people mobilising support for their concerns about climate change. 

"And I think it is entirely appropriate because it's their future that is on the line. 

"My responsibility as a person in a decision making role is to say what are the practical steps for implementation. And that’s essentially what we need to be moving towards."

She also noted increased public concern around air quality in the priority areas of the Highveld, Vaal Triangle and the Waterberg. She committed to a review of the Priority Air Quality Management Plan and its implementation. She said she has written to Minister of State Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and to Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe in this regard. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    parliament  |  barbara creecy  |  climate  |  change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Silencing the guns in Africa to top agenda of UN Security Council - Pandor

2019-07-11 22:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Phuza Thursday as jackpot missed 2019-07-11 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 