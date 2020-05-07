 

National Assembly Programming Committee's virtual meeting interrupted by porn

2020-05-07 10:15

Jan Gerber

Thandi Modise. (Photo: Deon Raath)

Thandi Modise. (Photo: Deon Raath)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Assembly Programming Committee's virtual meeting over the platform Zoom was interrupted by porn.

Shortly after the meeting started on Thursday morning, a pornographic image flashed across the screen. A male voice was heard making insulting remarks to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

As MPs expressed their disgust, more images and insults followed, and the virtual meeting was ended.

At the committee's meeting last week, there was concern about how secure the Zoom platform is.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick said at that meeting he was in discussions with them about how to get a more secure connection.

Minutes later, the meeting resumed over the Microsoft Teams platform. This is the platform that has been used for most committee meetings since Parliament resumed its functions two weeks ago.

More to follow.

Read more on:    thandi modise  |  national assembly
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-30 06:00

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philippi 10:45 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 05:47 AM
Road name: M5

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 