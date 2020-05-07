National Assembly Programming Committee's virtual meeting interrupted by porn

The National Assembly Programming Committee's virtual meeting over the platform Zoom was interrupted by porn.

Shortly after the meeting started on Thursday morning, a pornographic image flashed across the screen. A male voice was heard making insulting remarks to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

As MPs expressed their disgust, more images and insults followed, and the virtual meeting was ended.

At the committee's meeting last week, there was concern about how secure the Zoom platform is.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick said at that meeting he was in discussions with them about how to get a more secure connection.

Minutes later, the meeting resumed over the Microsoft Teams platform. This is the platform that has been used for most committee meetings since Parliament resumed its functions two weeks ago.

More to follow.