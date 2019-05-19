 

National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy published for public comment

2019-05-19 20:16

Poloko Tau

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The draft National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy (NCCAS) which according to the Department of Environmental Affairs provides a “common vision of climate change adaptation and climate resilience for the country" has been published for public comment.

The department on Sunday in a statement said the public had 30 days to forward their input on the strategy which was developed in line with SA’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to “introduce measures to adapt to the effects of climate change while achieving the stabilisation of greenhouse gas emissions and limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees celsius”.

“The development of the strategy is central toward the attainment of the National Climate Change Response Policy objective of effectively managing the inevitable climate change impacts through interventions that build and sustain South Africa’s social, economic and environmental resilience and emergency response capacity,” the department said.

The strategy was important given the extreme weather events that were increasing in the country with heat wave conditions found to be more likely, dry spell duration lengthening slightly and rainfall intensity increasing, the statement read.

The worrying weather patterns was seemingly not about to get any better, the department warned.

"Increases in annual-average near-surface temperatures are projected to occur over large parts of South Africa, including the western interior and northern parts of South Africa. Climate zones across the country are already shifting, ecosystems and landscapes are being degraded, veld fires are becoming more frequent, and overused natural terrestrial and marine systems are under stress," the department said.

It was for this reason that South Africa was taking immediate action in planning for and responding to intensified climate change impacts.

"In particular, urgent action in respect of managing water resources in a changing climate, planning for the potential impact on agricultural production and ensuring that local governments are able to anticipate and reduce the risk of extreme events (such as floods and droughts) on human settlements. There is increasing international recognition that strong and sustainable socio-economic development can reduce vulnerability to climate change and ensure resilience," the department said.

"Adaptation to climate change presents South Africa with an opportunity to transform the economy, strengthen the social and spatial fabric, and become and build a climate resilient society."

Among other reasons, the department said the NCCAS was an important step forward for South Africa, as it:

• acts as a common reference point for climate change adaptation efforts in South Africa in the short to medium-term, providing guidance across all levels of government, sectors, and stakeholders affected by climate variability and change; 

• provides a policy instrument which national climate change adaptation objectives for the country can be articulated to provide overarching guidance to all sectors of the economy;

• facilitates the degree to which development initiatives at different levels of government and business integrate and reflect critical climate change adaptation priorities, and thus inform resource allocation by the various stakeholders towards climate change resilience;

• guides stronger coherence and coordination on climate change adaptation activities between different institutions and levels of government; and

• supports South Africa in meeting its international obligations by defining the country’s vulnerabilities, plans to reduce such vulnerabilities and leverage opportunities, outlining the required resources for such action, whilst demonstrating progress on climate change adaptation.

Access the Gazetted Notice here.


Read more on:    climate change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Be strong my leader, this too shall pass' Zuma shows support for Zandile Gumede

2019-05-19 20:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three jackpot winners in Saturday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-18 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 