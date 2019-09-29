National congress is highest authority that can elect central committee - SACP

The SA Communist Party (SACP) says in terms of its constitution, the highest authority of the party which has powers to elect the central committee is the national congress, which is held once every five years.

The party said this on Sunday following City Press reports that top party leaders could be on borrowed time as there were calls for a leadership change at the upcoming special national congress in December.

The congress is scheduled to take place from December 9 to 14.

The Sunday publication reported that the provincial struc­ture in the Western Cape had been the first to openly speak out and call for the congress to be an elective one.

The last SACP national congress was held in July 2017 when the current central committee, to steer the party to its centenary in 2021, was elected.

City Press also reported that provincial sec­re­tary Ben­son Nqentsu said, following discussions within the party structures, that a decision was taken to make the call for the election.

Nqenstu told the publication: "There is [also] a need to re­new the party in terms of lead­er­ship and thus we re­solve that this should be an elec­tive spe­cial na­tional congress which will pre­pare for the cen­te­nary and be­yond for [the] 2021 lo­cal gov­ern­ment elec­tions."

The central committee has a term of office of five years and is the leadership authority of the SACP when its national congress is not in session, SACP national spokesperson, Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, said.

"The special national congress has the same powers as the main national congress, except for the election of office bearers and members of the central committee.

"At its last augmented session, held from 6 to 8 September 2019, the central committee considered submissions and finalised the convening of the special national congress according to its constitutional status," Mashilo said.

Mashilo added that the the augmented central committee re-affirmed the status of the special national congress as a mid-term review congress that will not elect any members of the central committee, unless 75% decide to do so as per the SACP constitution.

