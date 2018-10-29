National Conservative Party tells two very different tales of 'genocide'

Contradicting herself and her party, a leader of the National Conservative Party (NCP) said on Monday that farm murders affect people of all races. In a video on the nationalist party's YouTube channel, however, she claims that the killings are part of a white genocide and a programme of ethnic cleansing.

Valerie Byliefeldt, who is the Limpopo provincial leader of the NCP, was speaking about farm murders as she and other Black Monday protesters marched to the US and Australian embassies in Pretoria.

Byliefeldt said the NCP wanted US President Donald Trump to intervene in what she called organised murders of minority groups in South Africa.

"Not only are we being murdered and slaughtered like sheep, but we are also standing on the brink of losing our property. Please Mr Trump, we need your help," said Byliefeldt.

At the US embassy, Byliefeldt told media that it was not only white farmers that were being murdered but also black farmers and black farmworkers. She said the killings had to be stopped.

However, in a YouTube video narrated by Byliefeldt and posted a month ago, she only speaks about white genocide and how white South Africans have been stripped of their dignity and human rights.

Black people a 'minority' group

In the video Byliefeldt explains that there is ethnic cleansing and disempowerment in the country through white genocide and laws by a "racist communist government".

"Our nation brutally murdered, raped and killed for being white," Byliefeldt says.

But on Monday, Byliefeldt backtracked, suggesting that black people in South Africa were also a minority group.

"Yes there is, because each and every minority group counts under ethnic cleansing in South Africa, each and every person," said Byliefeldt.

But "more whites are being killed by black people than black people are being killed by whites".

When asked for statistics on the supposed genocide, she said that the statistics were readily available on lobby group AfriForum's website but also said that she would supply media with the exact statistics.

A message for Trump

"We will also give a full media statement on the exact statistics of the genocide that is currently going on in South Africa."

She also said that her interpretation of genocide was "[when] somebody goes out of his way to have only a certain group of people getting killed in South Africa, that is genocide".

In response to another question about police and farm murders, Byliefeldt said that 80% of police were either corrupt or had criminal records. She refused to give a source on this statistic and said that police needed to do more to prevent farm murders.

NCP leader Willie Cloete who also joined the march said his message for Trump and the entire world was that Afrikaners were being murdered and their culture was being threatened.

"We want to get out of the unity state, we want to have a state of our own, we want independence, in that we want self-determination implemented in South Africa and we as the National Conservative Party [are] currently leading the way towards self-determination for our people in a legal way," Cloete said.

The party was formed in 2016 in Pretoria and is registered with the South African Independent Electoral Commission.

Claims of charges against Ramaphosa, Malema

NCP national chairperson Schalk van der Merwe said that the party had written to the South African government to demand more protection for the white minority and other minorities in the country.

"You, South African government, you must intervene. If you do not intervene, then you condone and become a party to genocide, you become a party to murder."

Van Der Merwe also said that several charges had been laid by the party's members against EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa at different police stations throughout the country.

In a document seen by News24 posted on Black Monday WhatsApp groups, members are asked to lay a charge of fraud against Ramaphosa for allegedly lying during a media interview while at the United Nations in the US. Ramaphosa told media that there were no farm murders or land grabs in the country. The Presidency later said his comments were taken out of context

"You lied, you committed fraud in front of the whole world, and we will prosecute you," said Van Der Merwe.

A list of possible charges for hate speech and incitement of violence against Malema were also detailed in the document.

Attempts to get comment from Ramaphosa and Malema were unsuccessful and police could not verify cases opened without case numbers.

