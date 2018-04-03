 

National Heritage Council's plans to launch Winnie foundation cut short

2018-04-03 11:35

Iavan Pijoos

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto after receiving the National Heritage Council's Ubuntu prize in 2011. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo)

The National Heritage Council (NHC) says its plans to launch a Winnie Madikizela-Mandela foundation were cut short when the freedom struggle stalwart died on Monday.

The council said in a statement on Tuesday that her death has shaken many who still wished for her "insightful guidance".

"We were still looking forward to preserve her legacy through the establishment of her foundation, which she wanted to focus on the plight of the girl child," NHC CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa said.

Madikizela-Mandela died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 81, after a long illness.

She was the first woman to receive the "ubuntu honour", among other global leaders.

Her funeral will be held on April 14.

2018-04-03 08:30

